Keith Urban, Doja Cat, Big Sean, Gwen Stefani and more to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival

NEW YORK — (AP) — Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Hozier, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, New Kids on the Block and Paramore are among the performers this fall at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, which will be broadcast live.

The lineup for the two-day event, which will take place Sept. 20-21 at the T-Mobile Arena, also includes Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett and best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét.

Ryan Seacrest will host, and fans can hear it all via iHeartMedia radio stations or watch it streaming on Hulu.

The general public can buy tickets starting June 14 on AXS.com, with Capital One cardholders able to get access beginning June 12 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

“The iHeartRadio Music Festival is the one time each year when the best-in-class superstar artists from all genres of music come together to share one stage for a weekend of live music,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer, and John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises of iHeartMedia, said in a joint statement.

Earlier this year, New Kids on the Block released their first new album in 11 years, "Still Kids," a matured take on their cheery pop sound. Cabello will be coming off the release of her fourth studio album, "C,XOXO," with its internet-pop lead single, "I LUV IT" featuring Playboi Carti.

