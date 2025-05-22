Kim Kardashian dons a graduation cap and marches closer to becoming a lawyer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — (AP) — Kim Kardashian is a step closer to following in her father's footsteps and becoming a lawyer.

She has completed a legal apprenticeship and is now eligible to take the California bar exam, her representative confirmed Wednesday.

The entrepreneur and reality TV star posted an Instagram Story from a small private ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where she smiled as she donned a graduation cap.

Jessica Jackson, a lawyer who mentored her in the program, called it “one of the most inspiring legal journeys we've ever seen.”

“Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice,” Jackson says in a speech in the video. “No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination. And a mountain of case law books to read.”

California allows people to study under a lawyer or judge as an alternative to law school. Kardashian could become a licensed lawyer if she passes the state's notoriously difficult state bar exam.

Jackson said Kardashian spent “18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years” on the program.

Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was an attorney and counted O.J. Simpson among his clients.

Kardashian revealed the milestone roughly a week after she testified in a Paris courtroom about her fear of being killed during a 2016 armed robbery.

“I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me,” she told a Paris court May 13 about the ordeal. “I absolutely did think I was going to die.”

Kardashian has in recent years been a criminal justice reform advocate and in 2018 successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was serving a life sentence without parole for drug offenses.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.