Last weekend to catch Wild Food Weekend at Wild Adventures Theme Park

VALDOSTA, Ga. — This Saturday and Sunday is the last Wild Food Weekend at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga.

During Wild Food Weekends, you can save 50% on admission and get in for $29.99 plus tax.

At Wild Adventures’ Wild Food Weekends, you can sample treats like:

Pizza on a Stick

Ice Cream Sundae Nachos.

Gator Sauce Hot Wings Basket

Pickle Juice Lemonade

When you’re not tasting treats, explore 170 acres of rides, slides, and exotic animals with the whole family and enjoy live entertainment all weekend long.

Also, Gold & Diamond Season Passholders can bring a friend for free during Wild Food Weekends.

Find more information about tickets and season passes at wildadventures.com.

