The Latest: Stars walk the red carpet at the 2026 Academy Awards

The wait in Hollywood is almost over: The 98th Academy Awards premiere at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Sunday.

Comedian Conan O'Brien is back for a second year to host the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It's an Oscars race that seemed like a runaway for "One Battle After Another" but may be a close call after all, thanks to some late-season wins for "Sinners." Other films with several nominations include "Sentimental Value," "Marty Supreme," "Frankenstein" and "Hamnet."

A picture-perfect sunny afternoon greeted early arrivals at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

The Latest at the Academy Awards:

A Japan-inspired motif on the carpet

The Oscars red carpet sports an naturalistic, Japan-inspired motif this year, with Japanese maple trees lining the path to the Dolby Theatre and wood slat panels adding texture to some of the walls.

The carpet itself is “red rock,” according to Academy representatives, with shades of earthy brown making it darker than the traditional bright red.

The red carpet is heating up (literally)

If everyone is looking a little shinier today, it’s because it is already quite toasty on the red carpet, which is only going to get more crowded.

Production people say that after two days of blazing heat during rehearsals, they were promised it would be freezing.

Ryan Coogler isn’t dwelling on potential history

Ryan Coogler understands what tonight could mean for Oscar history. He's just not dwelling on it.

Instead, on Thursday, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker was looking forward to spending one more night with his "Sinners" collaborators who helped bring the film to life.

Coogler could become the first Black filmmaker to win best director in the Academy Awards' nearly century-long history. While speaking before the eighth annual Macro Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles, he said he's trying to stay present as the ceremony approaches.

“I’m just trying to enjoy the days as they come, stay present in the moment,” Coogler told The Associated Press. “When Sunday comes, man, I’m pull up and enjoy celebrating all the movies that’s being celebrated here, including our own.”

▶ Read more from the interview with the "Sinners" director

Despite looming prison sentence, nominee Jafar Panahi plans to return to Iran

The Iranian dissident filmmaker, whose film "It Was Just an Accident" was inspired by his time as a political prisoner, is facing a yearlong prison sentence and two-year travel ban for the film.

Yet Jafar Panahi still plans to return home.

"I know where I live and under what government," he told AP through a translator before the war broke out, something he's reiterated to news outlets since. "I also know that such works of art come with a price that I have to pay."

“I also have the experience of living in prison with people who are completely anonymous and unknown, and when they can go through massive pain and no one will hear about it. But as soon as something is wrong with me, the entire world knows.”

How AIDS activists inspired immigration organizers’ red carpet symbolism

“ICE OUT” and “BE GOOD” pins have become one of this awards season’s most visible accessories.

Mark Ruffalo, Jean Smart and Ariana Grande were among the Hollywood stars donning the protest apparel at January’s Golden Globes. But organizers actually took inspiration from AIDS activists of the 1980s and 90s.

Maremoto Executive Director Jess Morales Rocketto says they followed the example of groups like ACT UP, whose red ribbons appeared at the televised 1991 Tony Awards as a sign of solidarity.

“It is supposed to intervene in a place that would otherwise be 100% about the commerce of brand deals and movie promotions,” she said of the white buttons protesting the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement.

Who is performing?

Performances are often the most memorable parts of the Academy Awards. If you disagree it is probably because you skipped the 2024 Oscars when Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" stole the show. This year, viewers can expect some similarly entertaining moments. EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the voices behind the fictional girl group HUNTR/X, will perform the massive "Golden" from the animated blockbuster "KPop Demon Hunters." According to the Academy, the performance will feature "a fusion of traditional Korean instrumentalists and dance" as well.

That’s not all: Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq will bring their “Sinners” hit “I Lied To You” to the Oscars stage — and will be joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith for the bluesy number.

Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale are also scheduled to appear.

These 11 actors earned their first nominations

Best actor:

Best supporting actor:

Best actress:

Best supporting actress:

‘Sinners’ already has an Oscar record for nominations. But what does that mean?

“Sinners” is already in uncharted Oscar waters.

It has 16 Oscar nominations, two more than any other film in history. “Titanic,” “La La Land” and “All About Eve” all had 14.

“Titanic” won 11 Oscars, while “La La Land” and “All about Eve” each won six.

So, it’s reasonable to expect a somewhat sizable haul for “Sinners.” Then again, “The Turning Point” and “The Color Purple” probably felt the same way in their Oscar years. They both went 0-for-11 on Oscar night.

“Sinners” grabbed 16 of a possible 17 Oscar nominations this year. The one it didn’t get: best actress.

The record for Oscar wins is 11: “Ben-Hur” (out of 12 nominations), “Titanic” (out of 14 nominations) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (which went a perfect 11-0, sweeping wins in every category that it was up for).

How academy leaders are approaching the Oscars

Lynette Howell Taylor has seen the Oscars from a few different vantage points: As a nominee, in 2019 for "A Star is Born," as a producer of the broadcast in 2020, as a member of the film academy's board of governors and, for the last three years, as awards chair. It's made her first year as the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences feel like a natural transition. And one thing she is certain of is that every Oscars is unique.

"Every year is different," Taylor said in a recent interview alongside film Academy CEO Bill Kramer. "Every season is different. Every set of movies is different. And so, the show is always different every year."

It's a tricky thing to both honor the people in the room while also making an entertaining show for a home audience. But behind the scenes, from returning host Conan O'Brien to the producers and Emmy-winning production design team, is a group of people who know how to dazzle a global audience.

▶ Read more from the interview

Who’s hosting the Oscars?

After successfully presiding over the 97th Oscars, Conan O'Brien is hosting for the second year straight. His return to the Oscars stage was announced almost a year ago. In a statement last March, he said, "The only reason I'm hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech."

Showrunner and executive producer Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan have been toiling for months putting together Sunday’s show.

“His humor, his tone, his reverence to the art form? He really cares about making this a true celebration,” Mullan said of O’Brien. “We’ve been in tears of laugher … There are so many great moments that he’s going to bring to the show.”

One of the themes of the show this year is the human touch, Kapoor said, from the set design to the packages.

“It’s really the story of how we feel this connection and how this heartbeat of cinema is unmistakably human,” Kapoor said. “Hopefully the entire show and how Conan makes you feel and all of it is like it’s all touched by human hands and human creativity.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.