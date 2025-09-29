Latin superstar Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Bad Bunny will bring his Latin trap and reggaeton swagger to the NFL's biggest stage next year: The Grammy winner will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show in Northern California.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday that Bad Bunny will lead the halftime festivities from Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.

The Puerto Rican superstar's selection comes amid another career-defining run: He's fresh off a historic Puerto Rico residency this month that drew more than half a million fans and is leading all nominees at the Latin Grammys in November. He has become one of the world's most streamed artists with albums such as "Un Verano Sin Ti," an all-Spanish-language LP.

Bad Bunny will host “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 4.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself," Bad Bunny said in a statement. "It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement that what Bad Bunny has "done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

The 31-year-old artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has won three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys. He has become a global ambassador for Latin music, starred in films such as "Bullet Train," "Caught Stealing" and "Happy Gilmore 2," and collaborated with top fashion houses. He'll enter the Latin Grammys as the leading nominee with 12, dethroning producer and songwriter Édgar Barrera.

Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show. Hamish Hamilton will serve as director.

“We know his dynamic performances, creative vision, and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we’ve come to expect from this iconic cultural moment," said Jon Barker, SVP of Global Event Production for the NFL.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar shined with guest SZA in New Orleans, setting the record for the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show with 133.5 million viewers. His performance surpassed the audience for Michael Jackson's 1993 show.

“His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the center of pop-culture and we are thrilled to once again partner with the NFL and Roc Nation to deliver this historic performance to millions of fans worldwide,” said Oliver Schusser, the vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "We know this show will be unforgettable.”

