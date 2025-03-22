Los Angeles prosecutors say no charges against movie producer David Guillod

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday that his office will not file sexual assault charges against movie producer David Guillod, more than four years after his arrest.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement that there was insufficient evidence to prove a case against Guillod beyond a reasonable doubt.

The announcement came nearly three years after a judge rejected similar charges against Guillod in Santa Barbara County.

An email seeking comment from an attorney who has represented Guillod was not immediately answered. Guillod has denied all of the allegations.

Guillod, a talent manager and producer whose credits include 2017's “Atomic Blonde” and 2020's “Extraction,” was originally arrested in 2020 and charged with rape and sexual assault involving six women between 2014 and 2020 in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties. Authorities chose to try the cases jointly in Santa Barbara County, where a judge at a 2022 preliminary hearing found that there was insufficient evidence for Guillod to go to trial on charges involving four of the women.

The judge found there was enough evidence to go forward with charges that he had assaulted an actor in 2012 and a waitress in 2018, but because those were both in LA County, Santa Barbara prosecutors no longer had jurisdiction and sent the cases to the Los Angeles District Attorney.

“The allegations involve deeply troubling and concerning behavior, and we empathize with the pain and trauma the accusers have experienced throughout this long investigative process,” Hochman's statement said.

Hochman's office also recently declined to file charges against Marilyn Manson after another yearslong investigation.

Guillod had been among the people investigated by a task force formed by former District Attorney Jackie Lacey in 2017 to investigate sexual misconduct in Hollywood when the #MeToo movement gained national attention. The vast majority of cases they considered did not lead to charges.

An exception was movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles in 2022. He is appealing the convictions.

