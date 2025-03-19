Maná talks historic new tour, unseating Bruce Springsteen and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

NEW YORK — (AP) — Move over, Bruce Springsteen. Come this fall, the Mexican pop-rock giants Maná will break the Boss' record for most arena shows in Los Angeles, with 44 to his 42, during a new arena tour.

“And singing in Spanish! That’s the amazing thing,” says vocalist Fher Olvera. “We are living history in this country.”

The Vivir Sin Aire Tour, named after the hit song from their 1992 album “¿Dónde Jugarán Los Niños?” kicks off Sept. 5 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, and concludes April 4, 2026 at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It includes a four-night residency at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, placing them just ahead of Springsteen's record.

The band, which celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, will also perform in some cities they have never toured in before: Nashville, Tennessee; Detroit, St. Louis, Baltimore and Montreal among them.

In the past, proceeds from Maná’s tours have funded “scholarships and worked with the farmers,” drummer Alex González lists. This time around, part of the proceeds from the tour will benefit their “Latinas Luchonas” program in honor of Rosario Sierra, Olvera’s late mother. González describes it as an initiative to assist single mothers.

Their live shows double as “a celebration of the Latin community,” says González. “All the Latino community comes, and they also bring their Anglo friends. They learn a little bit of Spanish and they learn a little bit of our culture. And so, it’s great. It’s just fantastic playing live.”

Audiences can expect to hear classic tunes such as “Rayando el Sol” and “Oye Mi Amor,” and a mix of non-singles for the hardcore fans — but they will need to wait a little bit longer if they want a record. The band hasn’t added much in that department since their last studio album, “Cama Incendiada,” was released in 2015.

“For now, we are very focused (on) this new tour,” says Olvera, when asked if there's a new album on the way. “So after this? ... We will see.”

These days, they've got a lot to celebrate. Last month, Maná was among the 14 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for 2025, becoming the first fully Spanish-language act to receive a nod.

“It's a huge honor for us,” says guitarist Sergio Vallín. “I think it is good for the whole community, the Latino community.”

When the band received the news, they dedicated the nomination to “all Latinos everywhere, especially the immigrants who are suffering right now” in a statement. González says the band owes their career in the United States to the Mexican and Latin communities, a population he describes as an “essential part of the workforce and the economy of the United States.”

“We dedicate this award to all of them, you know, because at the end of the day, all these people, what they’re doing is they’re putting the bread on the table and they’re working very hard,” he says.

Referencing the ongoing immigration crackdown in the U.S., González notes "there's a lot of people that are scared."

“This tour, it’s all about bringing everybody together,” he continues. “We’re bringing this positive message to the United States.”

Maná's members have never shied away from speaking their minds, particularly on social and political issues. Last year, the band removed its 2016 song with Nicky Jam after the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer expressed his support for Trump's candidacy. (Jam later rescinded his endorsement.)

Latinos have to understand they “have political power,” says Olvera. But for now, “our community is invited to sing, to dance, to forget (at) our concerts.”

