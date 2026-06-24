Merlín the duck takes a trip to the stadium, but FIFA rules keep him out of Mexico match

MEXICO CITY — One of the biggest folk heroes of this World Cup, Merlín the duck arrived outside Mexico City's stadium on Wednesday to great fanfare — but was ultimately told he could not remain for Mexico's match against the Czech Republic.

After winning hearts across social media, supporters had launched an effort urging organizers to allow the beloved bird to attend the match alongside his family. In less than two weeks, Merlín went from waddling through the streets of Mexico City during Mexico's opening victory to visiting the presidential palace. But on Wednesday, his proverbial flight was cut short.

Merlín was granted access to the Azteca Stadium grounds to film a segment with Televisa, one of Latin America's largest television networks. Under strict security protocols, Merlín traveled comfortably inside a transport crate, accompanied by owner Carla Gómez and her son Cristian, as curious fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the tournament's most unexpected star. However, he could not remain for the match, as FIFA regulations prohibit animals from entering venues in order to safeguard their well-being.

A FIFA tournament spokesperson confirmed Merlín was permitted to enter the perimeter but not the stadium, and did not offer further comment.

“These last few days have been crazy, we’ll never stop being grateful for what we’ve experienced,” Gómez told The Associated Press. “Everyone is truly amazed by Merlín.”

Since his first appearance, Merlín has grown into a social media phenomenon and an international celebrity. Wearing a green Mexico jersey and proudly accompanying his family as they sell drinks throughout the city, the 2-year-old duck has become a familiar sight in the capital. Along the way, he has participated in interviews, visited television studios, mingled with supporters at the fan fest in Mexico City's Zócalo, and even paid a visit to Netflix.

“He’s become our unofficial mascot for Mexico and the World Cup,” said Daniel Krauze, a fan outside the stadium who sported a duck hat. “I feel proud to wear Merlín the duck.”

Merlín has also found himself at the center of a trademark dispute, when at least two applications before Gómez's sought the rights to his name for exclusive commercial use. The registration was ultimately granted to Gómez.

Now, following hundreds of requests from fans, the family will finally be able to watch Mexico's national team live. Gómez described the occasion as a “very powerful emotion.”

And although the duck darling will not be cheering from the stands, she is convinced that Mexico’s most famous feathered supporter will still be bringing luck to El Tri: “Merlín is a lucky charm, and I know that, with him, the Mexican national team will win again today.”

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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