MusiCares names Mariah Carey its 2026 Person of the Year

NEW YORK — MusiCares, an organization that helps music professionals who need financial, personal or medical assistance, will honor Mariah Carey as its 2026 Person of the Year.

The organization announced Tuesday that it will honor the five-time Grammy Award winning artist for providing support to many different underserved communities. Those efforts include providing relief for those impacted by Hurricane Katrina and the COVID-19 pandemic as well as founding Camp Mariah to support underserved youth and advance health, education and social welfare.

Carey will be honored at the 35th annual Person of the Year benefit gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 30, two nights before the 2025 Grammy Awards are held at the adjacent Crypto.com Arena.

The announcement arrives on heels of ““Here for It All,” her first studio album in seven years, out last month.

"I think songwriting has definitely been my outlet for what I need when I'm ever going through something," Carey told The Associated Press in September. "Whenever I'm feeling like the need to express myself. It's definitely songwriting."

“Mariah Carey’s influence extends far beyond her remarkable artistry,” MusiCares executive director Theresa Wolters said in a statement. ”Her work exemplifies the values at the heart of MusiCares: creating systems of care that lift people up and ensure music professionals and communities can thrive."

Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares, described Carey as “a true creative force and once-in-a-generation talent,” in a statement. "Her artistry and her voice have helped shape the sound of our times. We look forward to celebrating her remarkable career on this very special night.”

Last year, MusiCares honored the Grateful Dead as its 2025 Persons of the Year for their philanthropic efforts, their unique ability to foster community through concerts and for their impact on American music on their 60th anniversary. The year prior, Jon Bon Jovi was honored.

