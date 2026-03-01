Viola Davis receives prestigious Chairman's prize at NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES — Viola Davis delivered a powerful speech about self-worth, resilience and collective progress on the 57th NAACP Image Awards stage Saturday night, telling the audience that personal and national growth require confronting truth and hardship.

“There is no becoming without healing and without a radical acceptance of one’s truth,” Davis said after receiving the NAACP’s Chairman’s Award at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium near Los Angeles. “We either move forward together or not at all.”

The Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner reflected on her journey from childhood poverty in Rhode Island to international success, saying, “I just wanted to be somebody. I wanted success because I thought it was significance.”

Davis, 60, has earned widespread acclaim for performances in films including “The Help,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Doubt,” while also captivating television audiences in the legal drama “How to Get Away With Murder.” She achieved EGOT status after winning a Grammy for the audiobook version of her memoir, “Finding Me,” adding to two Tonys, an Emmy and an Academy Award for the film adaptation of “Fences.”

“No one can describe the journey of going from the little chocolate girl searching for hope,” Davis said, “to the girl living a transcendent life.”

Deon Cole opens ceremony with sharp jokes, BAFTA jab

The ceremony kicked off with host Deon Cole blending sharp political humor with pointed cultural commentary, including a censored jab referencing immigration enforcement and a nod to the recent awards-season disruption involving Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo at the British Academy Film Awards.

Cole’s monologue drew loud reactions from the crowd as he joked about removing anything associated with “ICE” from the guest list before shifting into a comedic prayer segment that touched on celebrities and current headlines.

The actor-comedian then referenced the BAFTA disruption, which occurred Feb. 21 when a racial slur was shouted from the audience by Tourette syndrome advocate John Davidson while Jordan and Lindo were presenting during a ceremony that had been prerecorded earlier in the day.

In his live monologue, Cole humorously gave his warning to anyone prone to inappropriate outbursts.

“If there are any white men out here in the audience with Tourette’s, I advise you to tell them they can read the room tonight,” he joked.

The ceremony, featuring Black achievement across film, television, music and literature, featured appearances from Regina Hall and other presenters, with major honors and competitive awards throughout the evening.

Hall presented the first award of the night to Miles Caton, who accepted the trophy for outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture for “Sinners.” Before handing over the award, Hall also acknowledged Caton's “Sinners” co-stars Jordan and Lindo, praising their composure.

“I’d like to just take a moment to the two kings who are in this audience and send you so much love for your class,” Hall said.

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler’s pulsating supernatural thriller, led the awards in the movie categories with 18 nominations.

A tribute was also on the evening's agenda for Colman Domingo, honored with the President's Award.

Jackson remembered

The ceremony also honored the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his decades of activism and influence on American politics, culture and social justice movements.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson delivered a heartfelt tribute recognizing the legacy of the civil rights leader, who died Feb. 17 at age 84.

A protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and a two-time presidential candidate, Jackson rose to national prominence during the Civil Rights Movement and continued advocating for marginalized communities for decades through his Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

From voting rights and education to economic inclusion, he pushed corporations and political leaders to expand opportunities for Black Americans while promoting self-worth and empowerment.

His longtime message — “I am somebody” — became a rallying cry across generations, emphasizing dignity and possibility regardless of circumstance.

The tribute drew applause from the audience, underscoring the lasting impact of Jackson’s leadership on multiple generations.

