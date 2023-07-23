‘One last time: An evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’ airs tonight on CBS47

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As the entertainment world mourns the loss of iconic artist Tony Bennett, the final special of One Last Time: With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, will appear on CBS on July 23 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The iconic duo filmed the special at two separate sold-out shows in 2021 to celebrate Bennett’s 95 birthday.

The concert special aims to honor the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. The special encore will air this Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Related Reads:

Remembering Tony Bennett

Photos: Tony Bennett through the years

Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.