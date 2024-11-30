Pooches in pullovers strut their stuff at London's canine Christmas sweater parade

LONDON — (AP) — Pooches in pullovers paraded past Buckingham Palace on Saturday for a gathering of dogs in Christmas sweaters to raise funds for rescue charities.

About 130 pets, and their owners, walked Saturday from St. James’s Park and along the Mall, the wide boulevard that leads to the royal palace as part of the Christmas Jumper Parade.

Prizes were awarded for best-dressed pets, with contenders including canine Santas, puppy elves and a French bulldog dressed in a red beret and pink jacket adorned with red bows.

The event was organized by Rescue Dogs of London and Friends to raise money for charities that rehome dogs from overseas.

Christmas sweater animal parades have become something of an annual tradition in London. There are more to come this year, including an event for corgis -– the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite breed — on Dec. 7 and the dachshund-friendly Hyde Park Sausage Walk on Dec 15.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.