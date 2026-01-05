Prominent South Korean movie star Ahn Sung-ki has died, hospital says

SEOUL, South Korea — A Seoul hospital says prominent South Korean movie star Ahn Sung-ki has died. He was 74.

The Seoul-based Soonchunhyang University Hospital says Ahn died on Monday morning. Ahn has been fighting blood cancer for years.

Ahn is one of South Korean cinema’s most beloved and respected stars. His 60-year extensive career and positive, gentle public image earned him the nickname “The Nation’s Actor.”

