Remember Me? ‘Coco 2’ in the works at Disney and Pixar

"Coco" is getting a sequel. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said Thursday that "Coco 2" is currently in development at Pixar Animation Studios.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure,” Iger said at the company’s shareholders meeting.

The sequel will reunite the creative team behind the first, including directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina. “Coco” followed Miguel, a 12-year-old boy with musical dreams who goes to the Land of the Dead to find out more about his family’s history.

The original grossed over $814 million at the worldwide box office and won two Oscars, for best animated feature and best song for the catchy hit “Remember Me.” It also won a Golden Globe and the BAFTA for best animated film.

“Coco” was Pixar’s first feature film with a lead character from a minority group, and one of the largest American productions ever to feature an almost entirely Latino cast.

“Coco 2” is reportedly eyeing a 2029 theatrical release.

