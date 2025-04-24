The Rolling Stones in French, Lucinda Williams and more pay tribute to Zydeco legend Clifton Chenier

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Rolling Stones'Mick Jagger sings in swaggering French. Louisiana native Lucinda Williams delivers a slow, slinky, swamp pop sound. Steve Earle, Taj Mahal, Jimmie Vaughan, Charley Crockett and more energize Creole classics from accordionist and pioneer Clifton Chenier, the late King of Zydeco.

Chenier, who died in 1987 due to diabetes-related kidney disease, would've turned 100 on June 25. To celebrate his centennial, Valcour Records founder Joel Savoy and Los Lobos' Steve Berlin teamed up with executive producer John Leopold to produce "A Tribute to the King," out June 27.

Savoy's primary role was to assemble the local backing band to support these artists — and to spotlight “the Zydeco legacy families,” he said. “My job was to help create a house band paired with the best accordion players representing Clifton’s style and the appropriate people for this project."

It was a tall order. “In the same way Muddy Waters more or less invented electric blues, Clifton effectively invented what is now known as Zydeco. It's that driving beat,” said Berlin. This tribute album “is not just a fun record,” he adds, “But we’re also telling the history of this music as well.”

And telling it with some incredible artists who double as longtime fans. The Stones' Keith Richards said in a statement, “Zydeco and Clifton Chenier have been with me since forever! It’s deep South with some interesting French.”

The first song out from “A Tribute to the King" is “Release Me,” performed as a duet by Williams and Tommy McLain.

C.C. Adcock, who produced the track, said the song “frames them as two old sweethearts who’ve been through the wreckage and the ropes of a relationship (and maybe even of this life of honky-tonk one-nighters) and are asking to please be released,” he wrote in a statement. “Both of their souls are so pure as artists and as people.”

Also included in the star-studded lineup is CJ Chenier, Clifton's son. “It was an honor to be a part of this project with all of these wonderful, ultra talented artists celebrating my dad’s 100th birthday,” he said in a statement.

“The point of this album was to reflect the reach that Clifton’s music had across the whole spectrum of American music,” Savoy adds. “To show that people like Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams, Charlie Crockett and the Rolling Stones have been touched by this music and specifically wanted to be part of this project to pay homage to Clifton, who influenced them.”

All proceeds from “A Tribute to the King” will fund the newly established Clifton Chenier Memorial Scholarship, which will provide financial assistance to students studying traditional music — specifically zydeco accordion — at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“A Tribute t

o the King of Zydeco” Tracklist

1. “Zydeco Sont Pas Salés,” The Rolling Stones and Steve Riley

2. “Easy Easy Baby,” Charley Crockett and Nathan Williams, Sr.

3. “Hey ’Tite Fille,” Taj Mahal and Keith Frank

4. “Release Me,” Lucinda Williams, Tommy McClain and Keith Frank

5. “Just Like A Woman,” Steve Earle and Anthony Dopsie

6. “I’m On The Wonder,” Jon Cleary and Curley Taylor

7. “My Soul,” Jimmie Vaughan, Johnny Nicholas and Steve Riley

8. “Hot Rod,” David Hidalgo and CJ Chenier

9. “Tout Le Temps En Temps,” Shannon McNally, Keith Frank and Molly Tuttle

10. “Ay Ai Ai,” Ruben Ramos with Los Texmaniacs and Augie Meyers

11. “I May Be Wrong,” Marcia Ball and Geno Delafose

12. “I’m Coming Home,” CJ Chenier and Sonny Landreth

13. “You Used To Call Me,” John Hiatt and Roddie Romero

14. “Why Did You Go Last Night," Kam Franklin, A.J. Haynes and Roddie Romero

