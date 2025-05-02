Russell Brand arrives at a London court to face rape and sexual assault charges

LONDON — (AP) — Actor--comedian Russell Brand arrived at a London court on Friday to face charges of rape and sexual assault involving four women.

Brand, 49, was swarmed by photographers as he arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for his first hearing since being charged last month.

As police tried to control the scrum, a man shouted “No one is above the law, Russell Brand!”

The comedian, author and "Get Him To The Greek" actor faces one count of rape, one of indecent assault, one of oral rape and two of sexual assault. The alleged offenses took place between 1999 and 2005 — one in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and the other three in the Westminster area of central London.

In September 2023, British media outlets Channel 4 and the Sunday Times published claims by four women of being sexually assaulted or raped by Brand. The accusers have not been identified.

Brand has been interviewed by police about the allegations, which he denies.

Brand has denied engaging in “non-consensual activity.” In a video posted on X after he was charged, Brand said he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.

Known for his unbridled and risqué standup routines, Brand hosted shows on radio and television and wrote memoirs charting his battles with drugs and alcohol. He has appeared in several Hollywood movies and was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

In recent years, Brand has largely disappeared from mainstream media but has built up a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories. He recently said he had moved to the United States.

