Saint-Tropez bids adieu to Brigitte Bardot with a funeral and public homage

PARIS — Brigitte Bardot's funeral will be held Wednesday with a private service in Saint-Tropez and a public homage at the French Riviera resort where she lived for more than half a century after retiring from movie stardom at the height of her fame.

The animal rights activist and far-right supporter died Dec. 28 at age 91 at her home in southern France.

Once one of the world's most photographed women and a defining screen siren of the 1960s, the ceremony will take place at the Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption Catholic Church in the presence of guests invited by the family and the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the protection of animals.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., according to the foundation.

Local authorities said the ceremony will be broadcast live on large screens set up at the port and two plazas in the small town, allowing residents and admirers to follow the farewell.

After the church service, Bardot is to be buried “in the strictest privacy” at a cemetery overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Saint-Tropez town hall.

She had long called Saint-Tropez her refuge from the celebrity that once made her a household name.

A public homage will take place at a nearby site for admirers of the woman whose image once symbolized France's postwar liberation and sensuality.

“Brigitte Bardot will forever be associated with Saint-Tropez, of which she was the most dazzling ambassador,” the town hall said last week. “Through her presence, personality and aura, she marked the history of our town.”

Bardot settled decades ago in her seaside villa, La Madrague, and retired from filmmaking in 1973 at age 39, during an international career that spanned more than two dozen films.

She later emerged as an animal rights activist, founding and sustaining a foundation devoted to the protection of animals.

While she withdrew from the film industry, she remained a highly visible and often controversial public figure through decades of militant animal rights activism and links with far-right politics.

She will be buried in the so-called marine cemetery, where her parents are also interred.

The cemetery, overlooking the Mediterranean sea, is also the final resting place of several cultural figures, including filmmaker Roger Vadim, Bardot’s first husband, who directed her breakout film “And God Created Woman,” a role that made her a worldwide star.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.