The Sundance Film Festival may get a new home. Here are the 3 finalists

The Sundance Film Festival has narrowed its search for a new home down to three finalists.

One option remains a combination of Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, the latter its base for over 40 years. The other two, Boulder, Colorado, and Cincinnati would find the country’s foremost showcase for independent film putting new roots down, the Sundance Institute said Thursday.

Eugene Hernandez, the festival’s director and head of public programming said that each of the finalist cities “has shown us the blend of exciting possibilities, values, and logistics needed to produce a vibrant, inviting, and inclusive Festival.”

For now, Sundance will continue operating out of Park City for the 2025 and 2026 festivals. Changes won’t go into effect until the 2027 festival. Should the organization stick with Utah, the festival would center itself in Salt Lake City, with some elements in Park City.

Local leaders all issued statements as well. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said that Boulder is “the next natural home” for the festival, touting Colorado’s creative communities. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Kristen Schlotman, the head of Film Cincinnati spoke about the Ohio city’s dedication to the arts and its ability to offer a “dynamic, walkable and accessible new venue.” Finally, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said they are eager to “forge an even stronger bond to inspire artists and elevate the festival experience.”

The Robert Redford-founded festival has been a launching pad for many top filmmakers over the years, from Quentin Tarantino to Ryan Coogler. It's also premiered many eventual Oscar nominees and winners, including "CODA," their first best picture winner, and the past three documentary winners "20 Days in Mariupol,""Navalny" and "Summer of Soul."

Last year's hybrid festival generated just over $118 million for the state of Utah, according to Sundance's 2023 economic impact report. But there have been growing concerns that it has outgrown its mountainside ski town. The festival has long sparred with local ski resorts — Park City's other major money maker — as more than 86,000 festivalgoers fill the hotels and leave the slopes virtually empty for two weeks during peak ski season.

In April, the Sundance Institute started exploring host cities outside of its longtime home. The three finalists were winnowed down from a list of six, revealed in July, that included Louisville, Kentucky; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Atlanta.

A final decision is expected in early 2025.

