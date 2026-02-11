Entertainment

Super Bowl averages 124.9M viewers in US, Bad Bunny's halftime 128.2 million, both short of records

By JOE REEDY
Mike MacDonald, Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and quarterback Sam Darnold, left, hold the Lombardi Trophy after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)
Sunday night’s Super Bowl and Bad Bunny fell short of setting records of setting records for most watched U.S. broadcast and halftime show.

Seattle's 29-13 victory over New England averaged 124.9 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL+, according to Nielsen's Big Data + Panel rating system.

That fell short of the 127.7 million U.S. viewers that tuned in for Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over Kansas City last year on Fox.

Bad Bunny's halftime show averaged 128.2 million viewers from 8:15-8:30 p.m. Eastern. That would make it the fourth-most watched halftime behind Kendrick Lamar (133.5 million, 2025), Michael Jackson (133.4 million, 1993) and Usher (129.3 million, 2024).

Full global viewership for the halftime show is expected to be available early next week.

