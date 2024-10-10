Local

Taylor Swift donates $5 million toward Hurricane relief efforts

By Dex & Barbie T

2022 MTV VMAs – Backstage NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift is seen backstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G)

By Dex & Barbie T

TAYLOR. ALISON. SWIFT! THANK YOU!

Taylor Swift just made a HUGE donation towards helping those affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene via Feeding America.

On Wednesday, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement posted to the organization’s Instagram page that they’re “incredibly grateful” for the superstar singer’s $5 million donation toward hurricane relief efforts.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” the statement read. “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.”

She joins major stars like Dolly Parton (1 million dollar donation to Mountain Ways Foundation) and Morgan Wallen ($500,000 to the Red Cross) who have made large donations to hurricane relief.

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

0

Most Read