This day in Jacksonville’s rock history: The Beatles play the Gator Bowl in 1964

It had been hours since hurricane Dora blew through the cityscape of Jacksonville Florida on September 10th, 1964, setting up a challenging backdrop for what was going to be the biggest rock show in the history of the city.

Thanks to legendary Jacksonville radio station The Big Ape on AM 690, The Beatles were coming to town and expected to bring nearly 100,000 screaming fans with them to the Gator Bowl in downtown Jacksonville.

The show wouldn’t be without its controversies though. At the time in 1964, the Gator Bowl’s management had segregated seating, restrooms, and water fountains which caused the issue for the band. In the lead up to the show, the Beatles publicly said that they would refuse to play at a segregated venue, and insisted the concert was to be held in front of an integrated audience.

After prolonged talks, an agreement was finally made, and the British invasion was finally set to play in Duval.

By September of 1964 the Fab Four were already a pop & rock music force. The band was only 3 studio albums deep into their legendary run, but the single releases were constant chart toppers.

The setlist was chock full of rock tracks, and poppy toe-tappers:

Twist and Shout You Can’t Do That All My Loving She Loves You Things We Said Today Roll Over Beethoven Can’t Buy Me Love If I Fell I Want to Hold Your Hand Boys A Hard Day’s Night Long Tall Sally

Ultimately, it was the energy and youthful rebelliousness that truly endeared the Beatles to our city, and our country.

