Traoré joins West Ham and says movie taught him about passion of the club's fans

LONDON — Spain winger Adama Traoré switched London clubs on Wednesday by joining West Ham from Fulham — and said a movie about his new team taught him about the passion of its fans.

“I’ve been seeing West Ham for a long time," the 30-year-old Traoré said. “It’s a massive club, a massive fanbase. I’ve been watching since I was young, when I watched a film about West Ham. I know about the fans and how much passion they have.”

Traoré was likely talking about “Green Street,” a fictional 2005 movie that explored the culture of hooliganism in English soccer through a fan group linked to West Ham.

Green Street was the name of a road leading up to West Ham's old stadium, Upton Park.

The club now plays at the Olympic Stadium, where Traoré will be united again with West Ham manager Nuno Espírito Santo. They previously worked together at Wolverhampton.

The powerful right winger came through Barcelona's academy and has already played for four English teams — Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wolves and Fulham.

“He will give us a different option in attacking areas," Nuno said.

