U2's new music honors Renee Good and draws inspiration from world events

LOS ANGELES — U2 is returning with its first collection of new songs in nearly a decade, opening with a tribute to Renee Good, the Minnesota mom fatally shot by a federal agent during this winter's massive immigration crackdown.

The Irish rock band released the six-song EP "U2 - Days of Ash" on Wednesday. Its first track, "American Obituary," is dedicated to Good, who died Jan. 7 in Minneapolis during an encounter with a Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. The song is a call for peace and a dedication to Good's life.

“Renee didn’t just believe in kindness; she lived it, fully and fiercely,” said Becca Good, her partner, in a statement released with the project. “She believed every person deserved the same compassion, care and dignity regardless of who they were.”

The band released the EP on Ash Wednesday, describing it as an immediate response to current events and inspired by the people "fighting on the front lines of freedom."

Frontman Bono has frequently incorporated social themes into U2's music, and the new songs maintain that approach. Some tracks reference international tensions and humanitarian concerns, including the war in Ukraine, developments in the Middle East and immigration debates in the United States. One song also mentions Palestinian activist Awdah Hathaleen, whose death last year in the Israeli-occupied West Bank drew international attention.

The project marks U2's first major release of new original material since 2017's "Songs of Experience," although the band has remained active through touring and rerecorded projects in recent years.

Antonio Romanucci, an attorney representing Good’s family in a civil case connected to her death, said the tribute reflects a broader message.

“We certainly feel the urgency of the country’s situation reflected in the band’s powerful call for coming together,” he said in a statement.

Throughout its career, U2 has used its platform to highlight issues ranging from global poverty initiatives to human rights advocacy. The EP was released alongside lyric videos for each track and is available on major streaming platforms.

Good’s parents and siblings also described the song as an honor and said they hope it encourages reflection and unity.

“It's an incredible honor to have the talent and impact of U2 spreading the message of peace in Renee's name,” the statement read. “We certainly feel the urgency of the country's situation reflected in the band's powerful call for change and coming together.”

