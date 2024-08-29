Venice Film Festival prepares to greet Angelina Jolie and 'Maria,' her film about famed opera singer

VENICE, Italy — (AP) — Angelina Jolie has played an evil queen, a war correspondent, a hacker, an international spy and a sociopath and is now adding opera singer to her resume.

It's not just any opera singer either: Jolie stars as the legendary soprano Maria Callas in a new film from Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín. "Maria" will have its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival Thursday night.

Larraín, a Venice regular, continues his to explore the lives of very famous women with tragic narratives attached to them. In 2016, he came to the festival with his Jackie Kennedy portrait, "Jackie," starring Natalie Portman as the first lady in the aftermath of her husband's assassination. In 2021, he returned with Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana as she considered divorce over the Christmas holiday in "Spencer." Both films earned their leads best actress Oscar nominations.

“Maria” is the so-called conclusion to this trilogy of historical women, though Callas may be a bit less known to younger generations who weren’t around for the headlines and scandals. Born Maria Kalogeropoulos, to Greek parents in New York and made her professional debut in Athens as a 17-year-old.

During her brief life she became one of the greatest opera singers of all time with her unparalleled voice and stage presence; but the accolades also came with the intense scrutiny of her life in the public eye, whether it was her exacting demands and “diva” behavior, her weight or her romantic life. Callas famously had a relationship with shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis who left her for Jackie Kennedy.

She died in Paris at age 53 after a heart attack.

Larraín told Vanity Fair that Jolie trained for six months to prepare for the role. The singing in the film, which reportedly focuses on the final week of her life in 1977, is a blend of actor and the real thing.

Jolie has twice been nominated for acting Oscars. She won for her supporting role in “Girl, Interrupted," and was last nominated for her leading role in Clint Eastwood's “Changeling."

“Maria” was recently acquired by Netflix for distribution.

Jolie is expecte to depart Venice before her ex-husband Brad Pitt arrives for the premiere of his film "Wolfs" on Sunday. Though legally single since 2019, they are still fighting over issues like custody, finances and a winery in France.

"Maria" is among the 21 features competing for the festival's awards which will be announced on Sept. 7.

For more coverage of the 2024 Venice Film Festival, visit https://apnews.com/hub/venice-film-festival.

