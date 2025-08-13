Entertainment

Venus Williams to get new Barbie as part of Inspiring Women collection

By The Associated Press
Barbie Venus Williams Tennis This image provided by Mattel shows the The Barbie Inspiring Women Venus Williams doll. (Mattel via AP) (Uncredited/AP)
By The Associated Press

Venus Williams has a new Barbie, this one part of the dollmaker's Inspiring Women collection.

Williams' doll, to be released Friday, will celebrate the tennis great and pay equity champion with a doll wearing the uniform she wore while winning Wimbledon in 2007.

Williams' win for the fifth of her seven grand slam titles was the first time a woman received equal prize money as the men at a top-level tournament.

The doll, suggested to retail for $38, will feature Williams in all white with a green gem necklace, wristband, racket and tennis ball.

Williams also had a Barbie doll released in May 2024 that highlighted nine trailblazing female athletes as part of Barbie's 65th anniversary celebration.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read