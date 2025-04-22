What to Stream: 'Andor,' 'Babygirl' and new Wu Tang Clan music

NEW YORK — (AP) — The second season of the Star Wars series "Andor" and the streaming release of the Wu Tang Clan's latest album are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Willie Nelson releases his 77th solo studio album, "Oh What A Beautiful World," and the arrival of Nicole Kidman's "Babygirl" on Max.

New movies to stream from April 21-27

– Halina Reijn's "Babygirl" (streaming Friday on Max) stars Nicole Kidman as a CEO who has an affair with a much younger male intern ( Harris Dickinson ). The A24 film, which earned Kidman a Golden Globe nomination, resurrects the steamy, campy atmosphere of erotic thrillers like "Basic Instinct" and "9 ½ Weeks" but tells it from a more female perspective. In my review, I wrote that the "ever-shifting gender and power dynamics make 'Babygirl' seldom predictable — even if the film is never quite as daring as it seems to thinks it is."

– Gareth Evans, the Welsh filmmaker of "The Raid" franchise, returns with more brutal, choreographed mayhem in "Havoc" (Netflix, Friday), an action thriller starring Tom Hardy as a detective battling a criminal underworld. Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker and Luis Guzmán co-star.

— Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream from April 21-27

— Wu-Tang Clan is forever, but their touring days are numbered. In June, the legendary hip-hop group will embark on a final tour titled the "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber." Whether you're planning on attending or not, there is no bad time to throw on one of their records. On Friday, Wu-Tang's joint album with Mathematics, "Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman," released earlier this month as a Record Store Day exclusive, will hit streaming platforms. Why not start there?

— Calling Willie Nelson prolific is about as revelatory as saying the sky is blue; it is self-evident. On Friday, he'll release his 77th solo studio album, "Oh What A Beautiful World," celebrating the work of songwriter Rodney Crowell. Nelson embodies many Crowell classics – like 1976's "Banks Of The Old Bandera," recorded by Jerry Jeff Walker and 1981's "Shame On The Moon" for Bob Seger. Crowell and Nelson join forces on the song's title cut. The album also arrives just five months after his 76th solo studio album, "Last Leaf on the Tree," his first produced entirely by his son Micah. "He's a real artist," Nelson described his son to The Associated Press at the time. "He picked all the songs." (Read AP's review here.)

— Twangy punk band Rodeo Boys are experts in sugary, spirited hooks – from 2019's debut "Cherry" to their 2023 Don Giovanni Records debut "Home Movies." But the Lansing, Michigan, group's 2025 album "Junior," out Friday, that takes them to great new heights — a collection of sardonic, queer Americana, melodic songs for and by the heartland. The best description of the band is the one they wrote themselves: "Rodeo Boys is what happens when the Miller High Life gets legs and starts walking around on its own." Yeehaw.

— Music Writer Maria Sherman

New television to stream from April 21-27

— The "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" prequel series "Andor" returns for its second and final season Tuesday on Disney+. Diego Luna stars as Rebel spy Cassian Andor and follows his radicalization against the Galactic Empire leading up to "Rogue One" and "Star Wars." The first season of "Andor" was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding drama series and received praise from critics. It also stars Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard, Fiona Shaw and Genevieve O'Reilly.

— Penn Badgley is closing out his chapter as the stalking serial killer Joe Goldberg --who is also disturbingly likeable but that's for a therapy session-- in Netflix's "You." Its fifth and final season debuts Thursday. While Season 4 took place in London with Joe working as a literature professor, he's now returned to his hometown of New York. Joe is married to Kate Lockwood (played by Charlotte Ritchie) whom he met in Season 4 -- and they're a New York power couple. Joe is happy with Kate and intends to stop killing people, but the guy is prone to building tangled webs of obsession that leave dead bodies in his wake. The new episodes also feature Madeline Brewer of "The Handmaid's Tale" and Anna Camp.

— In Season 1 of Hulu's "Vanderpump Villa," Lisa Vanderpump oversaw a young staff at French chateau that both lived and worked together for the summer. For Season 2, she's relocated to a castle in Italy and brought roughly half of the "Villa" staff with her. She's also invited "Vanderpump" all-star, Stassi Schroeder to be a special VIP and to serve as her eyes and ears with the staff. Schroeder starred on "Vanderpump Rules" for eight seasons before she was fired for slurs and racial profiling in 2020. Schroeder has since written two best-selling books, launched a new podcast, got married and become a mother of two. She also has her own show for Hulu in the works. "Vanderpump Villa" premieres Thursday.

— When Brett Goldstein isn't writing and acting in hit shows like "Ted Lasso" and "Shrinking," he's a busy stand-up comedian. Goldstein recently taped his first comedy special called "Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life" for Max. It premieres Saturday.

— Bravo has tapped some of its most famous single ladies from "The Real Housewives" to star in a new dating show called "Love Hotel." Cameras follow Shannon Storms Beador ("The Real Housewives of Orange County"), Luann de Lesseps ("The Real Housewives of New York City"), and Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby ("The Real Housewives of Potomac") as they stay at a hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico and meet eligible bachelors who are just visitors to the property, unless they get an official invite from one of the ladies to check in. Bravo superfan Joel Kim Booster hosts as their "Love Concierge." "Love Hotel," premiering Sunday on Bravo, streams next day on Peacock.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play week of April 21-27

— Every year, the mystical Paintress paints a new number, and every person of that age dies. This year's number is 33, so its up to the crew of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to try to stop her. It's the debut title from French developer Sandfall Interactive, and it aspires to the storytelling, exploration and turn-based team combat of classic role-playing games like Final Fantasy and Persona. The graphics evoke the lush glamor of Belle Epoque Paris, while the voice cast features heavyweights like Charlie Cox ("Daredevil") and Andy Serkis ("The Lord of the Rings"). It's rare for a young studio to launch such an ambitious RPG series — and we'll see if it pays off Thursday, April 24, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Lou Kesten

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.