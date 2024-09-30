What to stream: Coldplay, an unhinged Charlie Puth, 'Salem’s Lot,' Sarah Paulson and NHL 25

Coldplay's 10th studio album and the American Music Awards celebrating their 50th anniversary are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Sarah Paulson plays a woman in fear of a sinister presence in "Hold Your Breath," EA Sports' NHL 25 lands and Charlie Puth stars as himself in "The Charlie Puth Show," a mockumentary series on Roku.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM SEPT. 30-OCT. 6

— As if being a mother in the 1930s Dust Bowl wasn't stressful enough, Sarah Paulson and her children are living in fear of a sinister presence in "Hold Your Breath." Coming to Hulu on Thursday, this psychological thriller from Karrie Crouse and Will Joines co-stars "The Bear's" Ebon Moss-Bachrach as a mysterious character who arrives at their home amid worries over a murderous drifter at large. On top of all of this, her daughter becomes obsessed with a storybook fable about The Grey Man, who comes into people's homes as if made of dust and, when breathed in, turns his victims into villains.

— Speaking of "The Bear," the new Blumhouse film "House of Spoils" leans into the horror element of opening a restaurant (albeit on a remote estate with a haunting presence, two things Carmy has yet to deal with). Oscar-winning "West Side Story" actor Ariana DeBose plays the ambitious chef at the center of Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy's film, which also features Barbie Ferreira ("Euphoria") and Arian Moayed ("Succession"). "House of Spoils" arrives on Prime Video on Thursday.

— Writer-director Gary Dauberman adapts Stephen King's "Salem's Lot" in a new film coming to Max on Thursday. Lewis Pullman, of "Top Gun: Maverick," stars as a man who comes back to his small Maine town to try to finish his book, but unfortunately that town is being terrorized by a vampire. It's so far divided critics, some declaring it among the best King adaptations, others on the opposite end. But the author seems pleased. In February, King wrote on X that, "I've seen the new SALEM'S LOT and it's quite good. Old-school horror filmmaking: slow build, big payoff."

— Netflix also has the Sundance breakout "It's What's Inside" coming Friday, Oct. 4, in which a reunion between college friends turns into a nightmare with the arrival of a suitcase and a strange game. Jourdain Searles, in her IndieWire review, wrote, "It's a loud, colorful, frantic, and pitch-black horror comedy about identity that mercilessly critiques modern anxiety about desirability and success. Scary!"

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM SEPT. 30-OCT. 6

— There's nothing worse than a self-serious pop star, and thankfully, Charlie Puth appears to know that more than most. In a new Roku channel mockumentary titled "The Charlie Puth Show," the "See You Again" singer stars as a fictionalized version of, well, himself — a musician looking to maintain relevancy by starring in a reality show. Expect a few A-list cameos, too, for this parodic take on the current cultural zeitgeist. Talents like Will Ferrell, Dorinda Medley and Courteney Cox make an appearance.

— Coldplay's expansive alt-contemporary rock fills stadiums around the world; on record, they turn a simple sing-along phrase into a soaring mantra. The repetitive "la la la" on "feelslikeimfallinginlove" is evidence enough, or the chorus on the stuffed "WE PRAY," which features Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI. Both appear on the band's 10th studio album, "Moon Music." They've cornered the market on Earth; where else would they head?

— Finneas, the second-youngest person to win two Oscars (he's just behind his sister and principal collaborator, Billie Eilish) is gearing up to release his sophomore solo album, "For Cryin' Out Loud!" Most are likely familiar with his production work, less so his own ambitious material — luckily, it's not too late to dive into the dreamy pop-rock of "Cleats," or the funky, frustrated title track, "For Cryin' Out Loud!"

— The American Music Awards are celebrating their 50th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 6, with a television special airing live on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific. Viewers can expect a few brand-new performances from Brad Paisley, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, Green Day, Jennifer Hudson, Kane Brown, Mariah Carey, Raye and Stray Kids, as well as artist interviews and previously unreleased footage from AMAs past. Consider it appointment viewing for those who love award shows.

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM SEPT. 30-OCT. 6

— The Netflix coming-of-age romance series "Heartstopper," focused on teens Charlie and Nick, returns Thursday. In the new season, Annette Badland of "Outlander" and Jonathan Bailey of "Bridgerton" join the cast.

— Season 2 of NBC's hit series "Found," starring Shanola Hampton, kicks off Thursday. Hampton plays Gabi Mosely, a woman who survived kidnapping and a lengthy imprisonment as a teen. She now runs a firm that specializes in finding missing people — particularly Black and brown people who normally don't get the media coverage that a missing white person receives. In the first season, Mosely harbored a big secret that she had taken her former kidnapper (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) captive and was keeping him in her basement. In this season, he's escaped. Episodes also stream on Peacock.

— Movie and television studies love a franchise where they can make sequels and bank on dollars at the box office a la "Deadpool & Wolverine." The new comedy series "The Franchise" follows the behind-the-scenes mayhem of filming a movie in an unpopular franchise. It stars Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Billy Magnussen, Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl. The series premieres Sunday, Oct. 6, on HBO and streams on Max.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— It's a special time of year for those of us who are fans of lousy baseball teams (ahem, Washington Nationals). The National Hockey League season is right around the corner, and EA Sports' NHL 25 is coming with it. This year's edition features ICE-Q, revamped artificial intelligence that's intended to make your computer-controlled teammates more reliable and accurate. Franchise mode has been streamlined to make stat tracking, trades and contract negotiations easier. Perhaps you and a friend like to play over and over with the same teams? The new Grudge Match system keeps track of your head-to-head records, raising the stakes whenever you face off. The cover models know a little about sibling rivalries: They're the Hughes brothers, Jack and Luke of the New Jersey Devils and Quinn of the Vancouver Canucks. The puck drops Friday, Oct. 4, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S.

— Lou Kesten

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.