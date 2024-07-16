Who is Ingrid Andress, the country singer who performed the National Anthem at MLB Home Run Derby?

Country singer Ingrid Andress has gone viral for her widely panned performance of the national anthem at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

On Monday night, the four-time Grammy nominee belted an a cappella version of "The Star-Spangled Banner," an incredibly challenging song to sing. Clips of her less-than-popular rendition have since made the rounds on social media.

Who is Ingrid Andress?

Andress, 32, began her career as a Nashville songwriter, penning songs for performers across genres, including Bebe Rexha's "Girl in the Mirror," Halestorm's "Conflicted," and the critically acclaimed "Boys," which became an international hit for British singer Charli XCX.

Soon, she inked a deal with Warner Music Nashville and Atlantic Records for her own music, releasing her debut album “Lady Like” in 2020. Her breakthrough single “More Hearts Than Mine” proceeded the release, peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the list for 20 weeks.

In 2021, she released her second-biggest song to date, the country radio favorite "Wishful Drinking," a collaboration with singer Sam Hunt. It also spent 20 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 47.

Her sophomore album, “Good Person,” was released in 2022.

What was the reaction to her MLB Home Run Derby performance?

Andress' performance quickly made the rounds on social media. Sports Illustrated writer Alex Carr posted on X, formerly Twitter, "I'm so sorry, I'm sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I've ever heard in my whole life."

Vulture blogger Bethy Squires joked that Andress sang "The Star-Spangled Banner," "in cursive," a reference to a popular Internet neologism referring to pop singers stretching vowels and accentuating their vocal fry.

Chris Wright, the executive editor of Saturday Down South, was a bit more delicate: "I enjoy Ingrid Andress' music and have seen her in concert," he wrote on X. "After listening to that National Anthem, I have a newfound respect for her producers and sound crew. Wow."

Has she responded?

A representative for Andress did not immediately respond to the Associated Press' request for comment.

This isn't the first time a performance of the national anthem has been panned.

In the pantheon of controversial renditions of the national anthem at sporting events, Roseanne Barr's rendition at a 1990 San Diego Padres game, and Fergie at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, resulted in similar reactions.

Following her performance, Fergie released a statement: "I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the Grammy-winning singer said. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Barr responded to Fergie's performance, writing on Twitter at the time, "Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey."

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.