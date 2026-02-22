Winners of the 2026 British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs

LONDON — Winners of the 2026 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:
Film — “One Battle After Another”
British Film — “Hamnet”
Director — Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Actor — Robert Aramayo, “I Swear”
Actress — Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
Supporting Actor — Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
Supporting Actress — Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”
Rising Star (voted for by the public) — Robert Aramayo
Outstanding British Debut — Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies for writing and directing “My Father’s Shadow”
Original Screenplay — Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
Adapted Screenplay — Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Film Not in the English Language — “Sentimental Value”
Musical Score — “Sinners”
Cinematography – Michael Bauman, “One Battle After Another”
Editing – Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another”
Production Design — “Frankenstein”
Costume Design – Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein”
Sound — “F1”
Casting — Lauren Evans, “I Swear”
Visual Effects — “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
Makeup and Hair — “Frankenstein”
Animated Film — “Zootropolis 2” (released in the U.S. as “Zootopia 2”)
British Short Film — “This is Endometriosis”
British Short Animation — “Two Black Boys in Paradise”
Children’s and Family Film – “Boong”
Documentary – “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”
Outstanding British contribution to cinema — Clare Binns, Creative Director of PictureHouse Cinemas
BAFTA Fellowship — NBCUniversal Entertainment chairperson Donna Langley
