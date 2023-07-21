Here’s what an expert says you should do to take care of your HVAC unit in extreme heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the intense summertime heat, we want to help make sure you stay cool inside your home.

As AC repair businesses are feeling the heat too, there are steps you can take to maintain your HVAC unit.

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger met with an expert who said there are ways to prepare your unit for heat.

“Routine maintenance is always going to be the number one key, do what you can,” said Kendall Yarbro, the AC sales manager at Snyder Air Conditioning.

With the rise in temperatures this summer, the first alert weather team said Friday is one of the hottest days of the year, with feel-like temperatures as high as 110 to 115 Friday afternoon.

During the peak summer heat, the calls for service for ac repairs have increased.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in our business,” said Yarbro. “I think probably every day our team is running somewhere between 100 and 125 calls every day.”

Kendall said some of those customers are waiting on parts for repairs.

“We are trying to be creative with the solutions that we have, sometimes we are able to provide portable air conditioners if we are waiting for equipment to be installed,” said Yarbro.

But as a homeowner, there are things you can do to keep your unit ready to handle the load.

“Making sure that your filter has been changed, that it can breathe and circulate and remove that heat, also making sure that with your drain maintenance, you’re pouring vinegar down the drain line to make sure that is working properly,” said Kendall.

