The #1 Chinese restaurant in every major US city, based on Yelp data

Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Best Chinese restaurants in 50 major cities

Chinese restaurants are among the most enduring and beloved pillars of the American dining landscape.

In the mid-19th century, Chinese immigrants were drawn to the U.S. by the Gold Rush and the promise of new beginnings. And they brought with them regional cuisines—Cantonese, Sichuan, Hunan, and more—that would gradually evolve as they adapted to new ingredients and palates. Early Chinese cooks crafted familiar flavors from unfamiliar resources, giving birth to dishes like chop suey and chow mein, which became some of America's first "ethnic" comfort foods. Over generations, Chinese restaurants have evolved not just into places to eat but into community anchors—spaces that offer a sense of belonging and the taste of home in a foreign land.

Across the country, you can find Chinese food at humble takeout counters as well as refined, chef-driven dining experiences. In San Francisco, dim sum remains a weekend ritual rooted in Southern Chinese tradition, while Los Angeles boasts legendary Cantonese seafood palaces. Over on the opposite side of the country, the aromas of chili and spice from the Sichuan and Xi'an regions engulf New York City's street corners.

To find the best Chinese restaurants in 50 major cities around the country, Stacker compiled a list using data from Yelp as of September 2025. To be considered, a restaurant needed at least 500 votes. If fewer than three restaurants in the city had at least 500 votes, the minimum threshold was lowered to 250 and then further to 50.

Overall, the best Chinese restaurants strike a balance between authenticity and innovation, heritage and creativity, telling a story of how Chinese cuisine has become not just part of American food culture, but one of its defining flavors.

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Phoenix, Arizona: Singing Pandas Asian Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,155 reviews)

- Categories: Pan Asian

- Address: 757 E Chandler Blvd Chandler, AZ 85225

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Los Angeles, California: Hengry

- Rating: 4.8 / 5 (434 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 2718 W Valley Blvd Alhambra, CA 91803

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Sacramento, California: Dumpling Yo!

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (698 reviews)

- Categories: Noodles

- Address: 1032 Florin Rd Sacramento, CA 95831

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

San Diego, California: JCK Asia Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (765 reviews)

- Categories: Asian Fusion

- Address: 2322 Proctor Valley Rd Ste 104 Chula Vista, CA 91914

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

San Francisco, California: JJamPPong

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (601 reviews)

- Categories: Seafood

- Address: 5249 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94112

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Denver, Colorado: Hong Kong Station

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (783 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 6878 S Yosemite St Centennial, CO 80112

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

New Haven, Connecticut: Junzi Kitchen

- Rating: 4.1 / 5 (241 reviews)

- Categories: Salad

- Address: 21 Broadway New Haven, CT 06511

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Washington, D.C.: Copycat Co

- Rating: 4.3 / 5 (799 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 1110 H St NE Washington, DC 20002

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Miami, Florida: Dumpling King

- Rating: 4.2 / 5 (1,068 reviews)

- Categories: Bubble Tea

- Address: 237 NE 167th St North Miami Beach, FL 33162

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Orlando, Florida: YH Seafood Clubhouse

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (566 reviews)

- Categories: Cantonese

- Address: 8081 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 700 Orlando, FL 32819

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Tampa, Florida: Liang's Bistro Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.1 / 5 (405 reviews)

- Categories: Cantonese

- Address: 17515 Bruce B Downs Blvd Tampa, FL 33647

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Atlanta, Georgia: La Mei Zi

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (744 reviews)

- Categories: Taiwanese

- Address: 5150 Buford Hwy Ste C-310 Doraville, GA 30340

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Honolulu, Hawaii: Fun Station

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (632 reviews)

- Categories: Seafood

- Address: 2919 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 201B Honolulu, HI 96816

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Boise, Idaho: Bamboo Sushi And Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 8053 W Emerald St Boise, ID 83704

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Chicago, Illinois: Qiao Lin Hotpot - Chicago Chinatown

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (621 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 2105 S Jefferson St Ste A Chicago, IL 60616

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Indianapolis, Indiana: Egg Roll Number 1

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (674 reviews)

- Categories: Soup

- Address: 4540 S Emerson Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Louisville, Kentucky: Tea Station Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.1 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Categories: Asian Fusion

- Address: 9422 Norton Commons Blvd Prospect, KY 40059

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

New Orleans, Louisiana: Dian Xin

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (636 reviews)

- Categories: Noodles

- Address: 1218 Decatur St New Orleans, LA 70116

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Boston, Massachusetts: Dumpling Xuan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)

- Categories: Noodles

- Address: 465 Cambridge St Cambridge, MA 02141

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Baltimore, Maryland: Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

- Rating: 4.1 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Categories: Noodles

- Address: 21 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Portland, Maine: Jing Yan

- Rating: 4.3 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 90 Congress St Portland, ME 04101

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Detroit, Michigan: LC's Asian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (447 reviews)

- Categories: Asian Fusion

- Address: 29070 N Campbell Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Master Noodle

- Rating: 4.2 / 5 (327 reviews)

- Categories: Noodles

- Address: 1337 University Ave W Saint Paul, MN 55104

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Kansas City, Missouri: Sushi UNI

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (867 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 12841 W 87th St Pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

St. Louis, Missouri: Lona's Lil Eats

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (822 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 2199 California Ave St Louis, MO 63104

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Omaha, Nebraska: Umami

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)

- Categories: Thai

- Address: 1504 Galvin Rd S Bellevue, NE 68005

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Charlotte, North Carolina: Lam's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.1 / 5 (459 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 3016 Weddington Rd Ste 100 Matthews, NC 28105

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Raleigh, North Carolina: Brewery Bhavana

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (1,608 reviews)

- Categories: Cocktail Bars

- Address: 218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Albuquerque, New Mexico: Fun Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.1 / 5 (344 reviews)

- Categories: Ramen

- Address: 5317 Menaul Blvd Albuquerque, NM 87110

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Las Vegas, Nevada: Mala Town

- Rating: 4.8 / 5 (968 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 5960 Spring Mountain Rd Las Vegas, NV 89146

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Buffalo, New York: Home Taste

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (267 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 3106 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14217

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

New York City, New York: Chang Lai Fishballs & Noodles

- Rating: 4.8 / 5 (366 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 55B Bayard St New York, NY 10013

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Cincinnati, Ohio: Sichuan Chili Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.2 / 5 (331 reviews)

- Categories: Szechuan

- Address: 10400 Reading Rd Ste 205B Cincinnati, OH 45241

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Cleveland, Ohio: LJ Shanghai

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (610 reviews)

- Categories: Shanghainese

- Address: 3142 Superior Ave Cleveland, OH 44114

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Columbus, Ohio: Jiu Thai Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.3 / 5 (411 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 787 Bethel Rd Columbus, OH 43214

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Portland, Oregon: Mama Chow's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (297 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 2415 SE 35th Pl Portland, OR 97214

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (970 reviews)

- Categories: Noodles

- Address: 901 Haddonfield Rd Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Everyday Noodles

- Rating: 4.2 / 5 (1,047 reviews)

- Categories: Noodles

- Address: 5875 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15217

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Providence, Rhode Island: Chinatown On Thayer

- Rating: 4.2 / 5 (265 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 277 Thayer St Providence, RI 02906

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Charleston, South Carolina: Chef Loong Dim Sum & Soup Dumplings

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Categories: Noodles

- Address: 1662 Savannah Hwy Ste 105 Charleston, SC 29407

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Memphis, Tennessee: Petals of a Peony

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 2110 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38104

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Nashville, Tennessee: Steamboys

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (321 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 3907 Lebanon Pike Hermitage, TN 37076

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Austin, Texas: 1618 Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (4,082 reviews)

- Categories: Dim Sum

- Address: 1618 E Riverside Dr Austin, TX 78741

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Dallas, Texas: Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine - Lewisville

- Rating: 4.3 / 5 (391 reviews)

- Categories: Noodles

- Address: 2505 S Stemmons Fwy Lewisville, TX 75067

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Houston, Texas: Hu's Cooking

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,017 reviews)

- Categories: Noodles

- Address: 2502 W Holcombe Blvd Houston, TX 77030

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

San Antonio, Texas: Sichuan House

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (1,188 reviews)

- Categories: Asian Fusion

- Address: 3505 Wurzbach Rd Ste 103 San Antonio, TX 78238

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Salt Lake City, Utah: One More Noodle House

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (505 reviews)

- Categories: Noodles

- Address: 3370 State St Ste N5 South Salt Lake, UT 84115

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Richmond, Virginia: Wong's Tacos

- Rating: 4.2 / 5 (350 reviews)

- Categories: Asian Fusion

- Address: 201 A Maltby Blvd Henrico, VA 23233

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Seattle, Washington: Haidilao Hotpot Bellevue

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (1,121 reviews)

- Categories: Seafood

- Address: 188 106th Ave NE Ste 210 Bellevue, WA 98004

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Bento Xpert

- Rating: 4.8 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Categories: Chinese

- Address: 1125 N 9th St Unit F Milwaukee, WI 53233

- Read more on Yelp

Note: This content was created with the assistance of AI tools and has been thoroughly reviewed, fact-checked, and edited by Stacker's editorial team to ensure accuracy, reliability, and alignment with our editorial standards.