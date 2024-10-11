12 rescued after they were trapped in former Colorado gold mine tourist site for hours; 1 dead

DENVER — (AP) — Twelve people were safely rescued Thursday night after being trapped for hours at the bottom of a former Colorado gold mine when an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said Thursday. One person died in the accident.

The elevator was descending into the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine near the town of Cripple Creek when it had a mechanical problem around 500 feet (150 meters) beneath the surface, creating a “severe danger for the participants,” and one person was killed, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said at a press conference.

The twelve adults who were trapped were about 1,000 feet (305 meters) below ground. They were safe and in communication with authorities while waiting, and were in good spirits after they were rescued, Mikesell said.

Authorities gave them pizza once they were out and told them everything that had happened. While at the bottom, authorities had only told them there was an elevator issue.

Mikesell said during a nighttime briefing that authorities do not know yet what caused the malfunction and an investigation is underway. Engineers worked to make sure the elevator was working safely again before bringing the stranded visitors back up.

He declined to reveal the identification of the victim.

The incident happened during the final week of the site’s season before it shuts down for the winter, Mikesell said.

The elevator accident was reported to authorities at about noon, the sheriff said.

Eleven people who were riding the elevator were rescued initially, Mikesell said. Four had minor injuries. The sheriff did not elaborate on how they were injured or the nature of the elevator's mechanical problems.

During the ordeal, authorities communicated with the trapped group with radios. They had access to water, and the atmosphere was considered good.

Among those trapped was a member of the family mining operation who has mine rescue experience, Mikesell said.

The elevator ride typically takes about two minutes, travelling about 500 feet (152 meters) per minute, according to the mine’s website.

Mikesell said the last time there was an incident was in the 1980s but did not say what had happened.

Mines operated as tourist attractions in Colorado must designate someone to inspect the mines and the transportation systems daily, according to the state Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety. Mikesell said he didn’t know the date of the last inspection. Records of the inspections weren’t immediately available online.

Gov. Jared Polis said earlier that the state was sending resources including a mine rescue team.

Cripple Creek is a town of about 1,100 in the Rocky Mountains southwest of Colorado Springs.

The mine opened in the 1800s and closed in 1961, but still operates tours. Its website describes a one-hour tour in which visitors descend 1,000 feet. It says they can see veins of gold in the rock and ride an underground tram.

A woman named Mollie Kathleen Gortner discovered the site of the mine in 1891 when she saw quartz laced with gold, according to the company’s website.

___

Brown reported from Billings, Mont.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.