2 officers killed and a 3rd is wounded in a Utah shooting, authorities say

TREMONTON, Utah — (AP) — Two police officers were shot and killed in a northern Utah city and a man was taken into custody, authorities said Monday.

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday in a neighborhood in Tremonton. A sheriff’s deputy and a police dog who also responded were wounded and were hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

After the officers were shot, bystanders persuaded the man to put down his weapon, police said. SWAT teams responded to clear the home and verify that there was no further threat, police said.

“Upon arrival, they immediately began taking fire,” Police Detective Crystal Beck of neighboring Brigham City told reporters earlier. “They requested additional units. And then stopped answering their radio.”

The man was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, police said in a news release. His name was not immediately released.

Tremonton, which has about 10,000 people, is about 75 miles (121 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.