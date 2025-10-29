The 30 most popular homes for sale in Cape Coral

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Cape Coral metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 237 SW 48th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33914

- Views: 768

- List price: $307,770

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,755

- Price per square foot: $175.37

#2. 2705 SE 18th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904

- Views: 657

- List price: $319,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,803

- Price per square foot: $177.43

#3. 15840 Key Grass Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33905

- Views: 589

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,269

- Price per square foot: $196.93

#4. 537 SE 1st Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33990

- Views: 536

- List price: $230,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,323

- Price per square foot: $173.85

#5. 26 SW 15th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33991

- Views: 526

- List price: $430,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,239

- Price per square foot: $192.05

#6. 1203 Ermine St, E Lehigh Acres, FL 33974

- Views: 510

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,011

- Price per square foot: $111.88

#7. 3729 13th St, W Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

- Views: 476

- List price: $214,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,409

- Price per square foot: $152.52

#8. 2003 SE 26th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33904

- Views: 470

- List price: $545,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,493

- Price per square foot: $365.04

#9. 3115 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916

- Views: 466

- List price: $199,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,160

- Price per square foot: $92.36

#10. 2114 SE 8th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990

- Views: 458

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,546

- Price per square foot: $216.69

#11. 821 SE 41st St, Cape Coral, FL 33904

- Views: 444

- List price: $310,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,532

- Price per square foot: $202.35

#12. 707 SE 9th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990

- Views: 440

- List price: $319,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,711

- Price per square foot: $186.44

#13. 245 Hubbard Ave, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

- Views: 419

- List price: $225,100

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,616

- Price per square foot: $139.29

#14. 928 SW 36th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33914

- Views: 417

- List price: $524,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,553

- Price per square foot: $205.25

#15. 3266 Royal Palm Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901

- Views: 415

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,286

- Price per square foot: $128.30

#16. 2513 Blackburn Cir, Cape Coral, FL 33991

- Views: 403

- List price: $537,888

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,386

- Price per square foot: $225.44

#17. 1732 SW 51st St, Cape Coral, FL 33914

- Views: 392

- List price: $700,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,236

- Price per square foot: $313.06

#18. 2012 Wright St, Fort Myers, FL 33916

- Views: 371

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,595

- Price per square foot: $150.41

#19. 1526 NW 24th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33993

- Views: 362

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,850

- Price per square foot: $189.14

#20. 1911 SE 40th Ter, # 201 Cape Coral, FL 33904

- Views: 357

- List price: $269,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,186

- Price per square foot: $226.81

#21. 3311 NW 2nd St, Cape Coral, FL 33993

- Views: 351

- List price: $624,999

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,806

- Price per square foot: $346.07

#22. 3612 SE 5th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33904

- Views: 347

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,455

- Price per square foot: $223.37

#23. 11960 Champions Green Way, # 201 Fort Myers, FL 33913

- Views: 342

- List price: $205,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,317

- Price per square foot: $155.66

#24. 115 Jackson Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

- Views: 341

- List price: $290,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,673

- Price per square foot: $173.34

#25. 2601 Elva Pl, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

- Views: 341

- List price: $329,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,289

- Price per square foot: $144.12

#26. 12899 Ivory Stone Loop, Fort Myers, FL 33913

- Views: 341

- List price: $389,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,301

- Price per square foot: $169.45

#27. 2512 SE 20th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904

- Views: 340

- List price: $669,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,153

- Price per square foot: $311.15

#28. 2816 SW 29th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33914

- Views: 339

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,631

- Price per square foot: $245.25

#29. 1311 SE 5th Ct, Cape Coral, FL 33990

- Views: 336

- List price: $559,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,996

- Price per square foot: $280.06

#30. 4916 SW 19th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33914

- Views: 336

- List price: $569,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,716

- Price per square foot: $209.68

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.