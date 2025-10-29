The 30 most popular homes for sale in Sebastian

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Sebastian metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1365 38th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 564

- List price: $110,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,102

- Price per square foot: $52.33

#2. 1345 38th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 419

- List price: $515,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,918

- Price per square foot: $268.51

#3. 654 Cavern Ter, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 398

- List price: $698,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,501

- Price per square foot: $199.63

#4. 507 Wimbrow Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 393

- List price: $416,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,039

- Price per square foot: $204.46

#5. 4353 30th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Views: 385

- List price: $149,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,102

- Price per square foot: $135.21

#6. 169 Day Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 355

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,269

- Price per square foot: $107.07

#7. 1230 14th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 344

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,316

- Price per square foot: $186.17

#8. 3655 Flamingo Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963

- Views: 344

- List price: $1,600,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,944

- Price per square foot: $405.68

#9. 297 Caravan Ter, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 311

- List price: $70,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,496

- Price per square foot: $46.79

#10. 571 24th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32962

- Views: 311

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,584

- Price per square foot: $220.96

#11. 1949 36th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 305

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,924

- Price per square foot: $202.18

#12. 632 Wallis Ave, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 302

- List price: $274,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,762

- Price per square foot: $156.02

#13. 7955 102nd Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Views: 300

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,300

- Price per square foot: $211.54

#14. 5837 Pine Ridge Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Views: 294

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,427

- Price per square foot: $205.60

#15. 1385 Scroll St, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 287

- List price: $340,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,689

- Price per square foot: $201.30

#16. 1236 42nd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 284

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,876

- Price per square foot: $212.69

#17. 1026 Blossom Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 262

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,139

- Price per square foot: $198.69

#18. 2935 1st Ln, Vero Beach, FL 32968

- Views: 262

- List price: $469,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,207

- Price per square foot: $212.51

#19. 105 12th Pl, SE Vero Beach, FL 32962

- Views: 258

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,441

- Price per square foot: $204.42

#20. 1210 Clearmont St, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 256

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,192

- Price per square foot: $171.08

#21. 587 Cottonwood Rd, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 250

- List price: $415,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,942

- Price per square foot: $213.70

#22. 812 Carolina Cir, SW Vero Beach, FL 32962

- Views: 250

- List price: $495,995

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,198

- Price per square foot: $225.66

#23. 5155 3rd Mnr, Vero Beach, FL 32968

- Views: 248

- List price: $489,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,105

- Price per square foot: $232.73

#24. 2282 Seville Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 246

- List price: $539,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,540

- Price per square foot: $350.00

#25. 109 39th Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32968

- Views: 246

- List price: $540,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,006

- Price per square foot: $269.19

#26. 4526 43rd Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Views: 244

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,894

- Price per square foot: $166.31

#27. 132 Stony Point Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 242

- List price: $560,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,121

- Price per square foot: $264.03

#28. 3760 8th Ln, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 242

- List price: $534,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,648

- Price per square foot: $202.00

#29. 850 Royal Palm Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 240

- List price: $998,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,190

- Price per square foot: $455.71

#30. 5875 39th Ln, Vero Beach, FL 32966

- Views: 231

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,942

- Price per square foot: $203.40

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.