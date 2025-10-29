The 30 most popular homes for sale in The Villages

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the The Villages metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 1380 Tallowtree Dr, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 527
- List price: $265,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,240
- Price per square foot: $213.71
- See 1380 Tallowtree Dr, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#2. 1329 Gaston Loop, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 456
- List price: $485,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $242.50
- See 1329 Gaston Loop, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#3. 2530 Hanlon Ter, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 436
- List price: $334,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,724
- Price per square foot: $194.26
- See 2530 Hanlon Ter, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#4. 3440 Galesburg Ct, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 419
- List price: $339,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,920
- Price per square foot: $177.03
- See 3440 Galesburg Ct, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#5. 1089 Isle Of Palms Path, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 416
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,532
- Price per square foot: $277.42
- See 1089 Isle Of Palms Path, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#6. 1637 Mount Croghan Trl, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 395
- List price: $515,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,887
- Price per square foot: $272.92
- See 1637 Mount Croghan Trl, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#7. 3223 Sylewood Ave, The Villages, FL 32163
- Views: 394
- List price: $530,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,965
- Price per square foot: $269.72
- See 3223 Sylewood Ave, The Villages, FL 32163 on Redfin.com
#8. 702 Melendez Way, The Villages, FL 32159
- Views: 371
- List price: $400,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,394
- Price per square foot: $167.08
- See 702 Melendez Way, The Villages, FL 32159 on Redfin.com
#9. 3327 Dalkeith Ter, The Villages, FL 32163
- Views: 369
- List price: $485,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,124
- Price per square foot: $228.34
- See 3327 Dalkeith Ter, The Villages, FL 32163 on Redfin.com
#10. 2530 Foxbridge Ter, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 347
- List price: $315,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,392
- Price per square foot: $226.29
- See 2530 Foxbridge Ter, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#11. 2461 Merida Cir, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 342
- List price: $374,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,145
- Price per square foot: $174.78
- See 2461 Merida Cir, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#12. 741 Richfield St, The Villages, FL 32163
- Views: 336
- List price: $334,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,220
- Price per square foot: $274.51
- See 741 Richfield St, The Villages, FL 32163 on Redfin.com
#13. 1147 Isle Of Palms Path, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 333
- List price: $459,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,927
- Price per square foot: $238.66
- See 1147 Isle Of Palms Path, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#14. 1225 Edgewater Ln, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 329
- List price: $791,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,491
- Price per square foot: $530.52
- See 1225 Edgewater Ln, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#15. 914 Chappells Dr, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 328
- List price: $389,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,668
- Price per square foot: $233.21
- See 914 Chappells Dr, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#16. 888 County Road 482A Rd, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538
- Views: 325
- List price: $94,999
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 672
- Price per square foot: $141.37
- See 888 County Road 482A Rd, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538 on Redfin.com
#17. 859 Kline St, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 324
- List price: $424,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,861
- Price per square foot: $228.32
- See 859 Kline St, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#18. 2368 Branchville Ter, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 312
- List price: $310,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,298
- Price per square foot: $238.83
- See 2368 Branchville Ter, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#19. 3818 Infinity Run, The Villages, FL 32163
- Views: 311
- List price: $380,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,501
- Price per square foot: $253.16
- See 3818 Infinity Run, The Villages, FL 32163 on Redfin.com
#20. 3774 Timber Ter, The Villages, FL 32163
- Views: 297
- List price: $555,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,953
- Price per square foot: $284.18
- See 3774 Timber Ter, The Villages, FL 32163 on Redfin.com
#21. 415 Kilmer Way, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 289
- List price: $849,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,926
- Price per square foot: $441.28
- See 415 Kilmer Way, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#22. 2942 Silk Tree Ter, The Villages, FL 32163
- Views: 287
- List price: $539,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,274
- Price per square foot: $237.42
- See 2942 Silk Tree Ter, The Villages, FL 32163 on Redfin.com
#23. 148 Cr, 532W Bushnell, FL 33513
- Views: 287
- List price: $100,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,442
- Price per square foot: $29.05
- See 148 Cr, 532W Bushnell, FL 33513 on Redfin.com
#24. 9265 Cr 734, Center Hill, FL 33514
- Views: 280
- List price: $213,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,344
- Price per square foot: $158.48
- See 9265 Cr 734, Center Hill, FL 33514 on Redfin.com
#25. 729 Dumas St, The Villages, FL 32159
- Views: 274
- List price: $240,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,121
- Price per square foot: $214.09
- See 729 Dumas St, The Villages, FL 32159 on Redfin.com
#26. 2991 Saint Thomas Ln, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 273
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,777
- Price per square foot: $225.04
- See 2991 Saint Thomas Ln, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#27. 2076 Harston Trl, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 265
- List price: $360,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,392
- Price per square foot: $258.62
- See 2076 Harston Trl, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#28. 1611 Campos Dr, The Villages, FL 32162
- Views: 263
- List price: $239,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,143
- Price per square foot: $209.89
- See 1611 Campos Dr, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com
#29. 2082 Vision Ct, The Villages, FL 32163
- Views: 263
- List price: $700,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,320
- Price per square foot: $301.72
- See 2082 Vision Ct, The Villages, FL 32163 on Redfin.com
#30. 3009 Olenda Dr, The Villages, FL 32163
- Views: 256
- List price: $435,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,851
- Price per square foot: $235.01
- See 3009 Olenda Dr, The Villages, FL 32163 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.