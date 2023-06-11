Alachua County crash sends driver to hospital with life threatening injuries

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla — On the morning of June 11, the multiple agencies received calls for a vehicle accident with a possible person trapped on US 301 near Waldo.

When the fire rescue units arrived, they found that an SUV ran under a stopped semitruck trailer. The vehicle was pinned under the rear of the trailer.

The fire rescue units used an extrication tool including cutters and spreaders to free the driver from the vehicle. The driver of the SUV sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

ACFR would like to remind all drivers to remain alert and not distracted while driving

