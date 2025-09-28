Albertsons recalls several deli items due to potential listeria contamination

NEW YORK — (AP) — Albertsons Companies has recalled several of its store-made deli products because they may contain listeria bacteria, in a move that arrives shortly after federal health officials warned consumers to not eat certain pasta meals sold at Walmart and Trader Joe's over similar contamination concerns.

The Boise, Idaho-based supermarket giant on Saturday said it was pulling five deli items because they contain a recalled bowtie pasta ingredient made by Nate's Fine Foods. Albertsons is urging consumers to not eat these products — which were supplied by refrigerated goods distributor Fresh Creative Foods — and is instructing those impacted to throw them away or initiate a return at their local store for a full refund.

The products under recall include certain ready-to-eat basil pesto pasta salad offerings, as well as pasta dishes with chicken, spinach and other ingredients. Consumers can determine if an item they bought is impacted by looking at the list of product names, sell thru dates and other identifying information on Albertsons' website.

The recalled items were sold in various Albertsons-owned stores — including Albertsons Market, Safeway and Von's — across more than a dozen states.

“Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces,” Albertsons warned in its release. The company also noted that the FDA instructs consumers to be extra vigilant when cleaning any surfaces or containers that may have come into contact with products recalled for possible listeria contamination.

The Associated Press reached out to Nate’s Fine Foods in California and Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Oregon-based Reser’s Fine Foods, for further statements on Sunday.

Albertsons on Saturday said that there had been no reports of injuries or illnesses related to its recalled products. But the company's recall comes amid wider warnings from U.S. health officials about potential listeria contamination in ready-made meals sold by other retailers, some of which have previously been linked to a deadly outbreak.

Last week, the U.S. Agriculture Department issued a public health alert warning consumers to not eat Trader Joe's "Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo" with best-by dates of Sept. 20, Sept. 24 and Sept. 27 — as well as "Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce" sold at Walmart with best-by dates of Sept. 22 through Oct. 1, due to potential listeria contamination.

No recall has been issued for either of those products, but Trader Joe's in a company advisory urged consumers to discard or return its impacted chicken alfredo — and Walmart officials also said they put a stop on sales.

Similar to the bowtie pasta recalled at Albertsons, the pasta in these goods came from Nate's Fine Foods.

Listeria infections can cause serious illness, particularly in older adults, people with weakened immune systems and those who are pregnant or their newborns. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

Roughly 1,600 people in the U.S. get sick each year from listeria infections and about 260 die, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

