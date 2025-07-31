Amazon reports solid 2Q results and offers better-than-expected sales view despite tariffs

Amazon posted higher fiscal second-quarter profit and sales, helped by its four-day sales event in July and underscoring its resilience despite tariff uncertainty.

The company also offered a sales outlook for the current quarter that beat analysts' projections.

Still, investors pushed its shares 4% lower in after-market trading.

The Seattle-based company also reported 17.5% growth for its prominent cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services, it said after the market closed Thursday.

The results come even as uncertainty about President Donald Trump’s tariffs have challenged companies and consumers. But Amazon and other large retailers have tried to beat the clock by bringing in foreign goods before Trump’s tariffs took effect.

Amazon earned $18.16 billion, or $1.68 per share, for the quarter ended June 30. That’s up from $13.49 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $167.7 billion from $147.9 billion a year ago.

The company's sales were helped by Amazon's Prime event amid tariff-related price worries. For the first time, Seattle-based Amazon held Prime Day over four days instead of two.

Analysts expected earnings per share of $1.33 on sales of $162.19 billion for the quarter.

