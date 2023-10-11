Analysts warn of rising gas prices as tensions rise in the Middle East

TAMPA, Fla. — The war between Israel and Hamas is raising crude oil prices, and there are growing concerns that those soaring costs could soon reach gas pumps here in the United States.

This news comes as drivers are finally seeing slumping prices after a busy summer season.

While Israel is not a major oil producer, prolonged tensions in the Middle East could trigger global investors in the long term, who fear the conflict could spread further and impact the fragile global economy recovery.

Analysts say this is especially worrisome if oil producer Iran becomes actively involved in the conflict.

“It really could alter the calculus for oil supplies and prices coming out of that region that exports about 20 million barrels a day to the rest of the world,” Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for Oil Price Information Service, said.

On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States was $3.70. According to AAA, that’s 11 cents below a week ago. Florida is well below that at $3.44 per gallon.

Kloza said that despite the war, the impact isn’t going to trickle down to consumers right away and more relief for drivers is on the way.

“For the next 60 days, you’re going to see gasoline prices become much more palatable to see disinflation for gasoline,” he said.

The conflict comes as gas prices in the U.S. are falling significantly, as demand drops off and the industry uses cheaper winter blends to sell to customers.

