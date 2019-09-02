Global stocks mixed after US and China increase tariffs
Surveys show China manufacturing demand weak amid trade war
Greece ends crisis-era capital controls
Big tech or big labor? 2020 Democrats line up with unions
US, Poland sign joint document on 5G technology cooperation
In escalating trade war, US consumers may see higher prices
Stage set for Brexit clash in UK Parliament this week
The Latest: Scotland chief wants election before Brexit
Far-right surges in 2 east German elections but doesn't win
American Airlines delays Boeing Max return
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}