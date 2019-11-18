Hong Kong police battle protesters trying to escape arrest
Pelosi invites Trump to testify as new witnesses prepare
4 dead, 6 wounded in California football party shooting
AP Exclusive: Climate said to imperil 60% of Superfund sites
Buttigieg touts military service, wary of overstating role
Weary Democratic voters balk at new presidential candidates
Ford Mustang SUV starts a blitz of new electric vehicles
UK parties woo wary business chiefs; Johnson faces questions
2020 Watch: Big tests loom for late entries and top tier
The Latest: Hong Kong police urge students to surrender
