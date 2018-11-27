  • AP Top News at 3:46 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Mueller accuses Manafort of breaking plea agreement by lying

    Last US Senate race of midterms up for vote in Mississippi

    GM cuts jobs in response to present costs, future innovation

    Putin 'concerned' about Ukraine after confrontation

    Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash

    Q&A on scientist's bombshell claim of gene-edited babies

    Mars touchdown: NASA spacecraft survives supersonic plunge

    Texans beat Titans 34-17 for team-record 8th straight win

    Freed academic returns to Britain from UAE after spy pardon

    Looking ahead, Democrats jockey to be Pelosi's heir apparent

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories