Mueller accuses Manafort of breaking plea agreement by lying
Last US Senate race of midterms up for vote in Mississippi
GM cuts jobs in response to present costs, future innovation
Putin 'concerned' about Ukraine after confrontation
Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash
Q&A on scientist's bombshell claim of gene-edited babies
Mars touchdown: NASA spacecraft survives supersonic plunge
Texans beat Titans 34-17 for team-record 8th straight win
Freed academic returns to Britain from UAE after spy pardon
Looking ahead, Democrats jockey to be Pelosi's heir apparent
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}