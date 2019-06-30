  • AP Top News at 6:18 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    The Latest: Trump ends eventful trip to Asia, heads home

    Trump becomes 1st sitting US leader to enter North Korea

    Taliban say latest round of talks with US 'critical'

    O'Rourke to visit Mexico, meet turned away US asylum seekers

    Schumer: ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths

    Trump administration agrees to delay health care rule

    Cease-fire in US-China trade war doesn't bridge differences

    Migrant aid ship rams Italian police boat; captain arrested

    Tens of thousands join gay pride parades around the world

    Ye Olde Slugfest: Yanks top Red Sox 17-13 in MLB Euro debut

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories