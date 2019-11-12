Rare deer-like species photographed for first time in wild
Zimbabwe says 200 elephants have now died amid drought
The most destructive hurricanes are hitting US more often
SpaceX launches 60 more mini satellites for global internet
Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit
Egypt says it's unearthed large animal mummy, likely a lion
Iran awards prestigious prize to 2 US-educated scientists
Scientific groups remove job posts over LGBTQ policy at BYU
Mural of activist Greta Thunberg going up in San Francisco
Millions at stake in dinosaur fight: Are fossils minerals?
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}