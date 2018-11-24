  • AP Top Science News at 8:59 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    New lander will add to humans' long fascination with Mars

    Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters

    Named for Roman god of war, Mars isn't very kind to visitors

    What makes a California wildfire the worst? Deaths and size

    Fossil of plant-eating reptile found in southern New Mexico

    Russia space agency chief: We'll verify US moon landings

    As Trump questions global warming, UN says: US gov't won't

    Big test coming up for tiny satellites trailing Mars lander

    Cut off from the world, an Indian island remains a mystery

    Scientists find remains of huge ancient herbivore

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories