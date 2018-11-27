Iowa council gives final approval to 'toy' firearms ban
Police officer rescues chicken from fire
Vermont couple looking for family peacock among the turkeys
State trooper who stopped speeding van helps deliver baby
Burger joint closes after video appears to show rat cooking
2 Utah teens accusing of stealing small airplane
Money laundering: Dutch police find cash in washing machine
19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from 'The Nutcracker'
Canadian scientist names beetle after Jose Bautista
Bedazzled pigeon found in Arizona city reunited with owners
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}