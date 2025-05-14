Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Tampa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Wendell Krinn Technical High School
- Location: Pasco County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 667 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#24. Dayspring Academy
- Location: Pasco County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 872 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#23. Polk State College Collegiate High School
- Location: Polk County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 353 (118:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#22. Alonso High School
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,795 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#21. McKeel Academy of Technology
- Location: Polk County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,727 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#20. East Lake High School
- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,286 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#19. St. Petersburg High School
- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,723 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#18. Osceola Fundamental High School
- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,715 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#17. Bell Creek Academy High School
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 590 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Tampa Bay Technical High School
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,015 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. Land O' Lakes High School
- Location: Pasco County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,248 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. Palm Harbor University High School
- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,474 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#13. Bloomingdale High School
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,304 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. Wiregrass Ranch High School
- Location: Pasco County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,114 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. St. Petersburg Collegiate High School North Pinellas
- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 224 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. Robinson High School
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,354 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. James W. Mitchell High School
- Location: Pasco County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,155 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Dr. Kiran C. Patel High School
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 751 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Newsome High School
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 3,203 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Strawberry Crest High School
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,558 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Steinbrenner High School
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,475 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 602 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Sickles High School
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,368 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Plant High School
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,507 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. St. Petersburg Collegiate High School
- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 240 (48:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.