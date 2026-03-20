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Biggest plays in Tampa Bay Rays history

Major League Baseball history is built on moments — swings, pitches, and split-second plays that reshaped seasons and, in some cases, entire franchises. From walk-off home runs in winner-take-all games to clutch hits under October pressure, the biggest plays often came when the stakes were highest. Stacker identified the most impactful plays in Tampa Bay Rays history using data from Stathead. Plays were ranked by their Championship Win Probability Added (cWPA), a metric that measures how much a single play changed a team's odds of winning the World Series.

#4. October 17, 2020 (ALCS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 0-0 (1st inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: HOU

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep CF-RF); M. Margot Scores

- cWPA: 8.39%

#3. October 24, 2020 (WS Gm 4)

- Score: down 6-5 (7th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: LAD

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep CF-RF)

- cWPA: 8.50%

#2. October 24, 2020 (WS Gm 4)

- Score: down 4-2 (6th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: LAD

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep LF-CF); R. Arozarena Scores; J. Choi Scores

- cWPA: 14.30%

#1. October 24, 2020 (WS Gm 4)

- Score: down 7-6 (9th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: LAD

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: *WALK-OFF*:Single to CF (Line Drive to CF-RF); K. Kiermaier Scores; R. Arozarena Scores/Safe on E2 (catch)/No RBI (Unearned run); B. Phillips to 2B (Advanced on throw) on E8

- cWPA: 30.27%