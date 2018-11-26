Bernardo Bertolucci, 'Last Tango in Paris' director, dead at 77

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci, known for directing "Last Tango in Paris" and "The Last Emperor," died Monday at age 77, The Associated Press is reporting.
Despite working with A-list American and international stars, Bernardo Bertolucci always defended his own film-making style against what he said was the pressure of the U.S. film industry. https://t.co/gxbxnmzSdq— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 26, 2018
According to Italian state news outlet RAI, Bertolucci died with family by his side at his Rome, Italy, home. A funeral date has not been set, his press office said.
Bertolucci’s film “Last Tango in Paris,” a 1972 drama starring Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider, brought the director fame and notoriety, sparking a lengthy censorship battle in Italy over the film’s sexual content. In 2007, Schneider said a rape scene in the movie traumatized her because he hadn’t known about it ahead of time.
"I felt humiliated and to be honest, I felt a little raped, both by Marlon and by Bertolucci,” said Schneider, who died in 2011. Bertolucci denied any mistreatment, according to Variety.
The filmmaker went on to win accolades with films such as “The Last Emperor,” which won nine Oscars at the 1987 Academy Awards.
Bertolucci is survived by his wife of 39 years, Clare Peploe, Variety reported.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
